National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 295 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $300.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

