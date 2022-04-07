National Bank of Canada FI Invests $101,000 in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $161.55 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.44.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investors Title in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

