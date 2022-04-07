National Bank of Canada FI Invests $122,000 in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGAU opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -16.92%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

