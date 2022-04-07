National Bank of Canada FI Invests $122,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $22.47 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

