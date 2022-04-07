National Bank of Canada FI Invests $125,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $452.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -270.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.22.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.