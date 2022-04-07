National Bank of Canada FI Invests $134,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,280.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 492.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 139,178 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 306.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,263,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.