National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $126,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

