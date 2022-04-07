National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

AGCO stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.