National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 30,096 Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 33.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 128,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 53,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 91,489 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

MOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

