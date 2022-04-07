National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 791 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

IWC opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

