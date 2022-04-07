National Bank of Canada FI Takes $122,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SunPower by 44.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.