National Bank of Canada FI Takes $97,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

