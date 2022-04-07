National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $152,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $113,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

