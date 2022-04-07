National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

PAYC opened at $335.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

