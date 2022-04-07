Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.14% of Natus Medical worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 18.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $2,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Natus Medical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $641,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 116,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,642. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $881.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

