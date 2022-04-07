Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, April 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTZ opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.81. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of Natuzzi worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

