NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBSPF. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

