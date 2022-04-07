Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 710,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,024. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

