Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/1/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

3/28/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at CJS Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

3/19/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

2/23/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

2/17/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Navitas Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $16.00.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

