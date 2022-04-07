Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSRD opened at $1.33 on Monday. Fast Radius has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

About Fast Radius (Get Rating)

Fast RFast Radiusadius Inc offers manufacturing solutions including application discovery, product design and testing, production-grade manufacturing and global fulfillment. The company offers additive thermoplastic, elastomeric and metal manufacturing services. Fast RFast Radiusadius Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

