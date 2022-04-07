Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $460.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.80.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $368.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.04 and its 200 day moving average is $528.45.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.