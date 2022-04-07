Network International (LON:NETW) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 505 ($6.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Network International from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Network International from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 440 ($5.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Network International from GBX 540 ($7.08) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 444.17 ($5.83).

Network International stock opened at GBX 274.60 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.32. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.24. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03).

In other Network International news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of Network International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($42,098.36).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

