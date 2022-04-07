New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $7,746,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 688.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENT stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

