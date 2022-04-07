New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $7,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.36. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

