New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Banc of California by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 18.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

