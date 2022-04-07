New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Funko were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Funko by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Funko by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock worth $29,549,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

