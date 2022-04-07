New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWL stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.57 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -693.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

