New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 990,742 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,246,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 159.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 706,315 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $996.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

