Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 14.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 33,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,389,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

