Newton (NEW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $112,052.00

Newton (NEW) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $112,052.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

