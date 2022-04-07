NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Financial Review

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Applied Energetics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Applied Energetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and Applied Energetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextNav currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.90%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Volatility and Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextNav and Applied Energetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 940.45 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Applied Energetics $180,000.00 2,146.13 -$5.43 million ($0.04) -46.50

Applied Energetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Applied Energetics N/A -172.11% -98.19%

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility. The company in the process of expanding its patent portfolio to cover these technological breakthroughs to further enhance its suite of solutions for threat disruption for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, as well as for commercial, medical, space, and national intelligence applications with optical sources operating from the deep ultraviolet to the far infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It holds various intellectual property rights to the development and use of laser guided energy technology and related solutions for commercial, defense, and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government sensitive patent applications. The company is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

