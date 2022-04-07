NFT Alley (ALLEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $132,688.00

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $22,995.20 and $132,688.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.94 or 0.07312753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.01 or 1.00174004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00050884 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

