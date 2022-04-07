Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.4% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $496,000.

PMAR stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

