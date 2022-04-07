Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $814.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) to report sales of $814.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.26 million and the highest is $851.16 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $845.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOMD opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

