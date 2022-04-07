Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,882 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.83 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

