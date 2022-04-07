Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 665 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

