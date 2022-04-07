Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 106,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.87. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

