Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $44,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $250.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

