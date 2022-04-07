Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 84,415 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,415 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

