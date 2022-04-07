Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,870 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $40,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

