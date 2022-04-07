Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $24.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $725.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.06 and a 200-day moving average of $658.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.86 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

