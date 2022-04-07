Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $3,341,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 381,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.08. 25,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

