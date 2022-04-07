Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,718 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Lear by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.87.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

