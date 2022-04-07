Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.50 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of TSCO opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.