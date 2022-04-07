Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 310,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,311. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

