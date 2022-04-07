Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $48,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $931.76.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $745.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $753.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $846.01. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

