Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

SWK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,146. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.