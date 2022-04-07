Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after acquiring an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

MMC stock opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

