Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.75. 27,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,782. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

