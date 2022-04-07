Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 196,200 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $50,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of NIO opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.43. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

